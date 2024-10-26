Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $51.45, but opened at $55.90. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 83,072 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

