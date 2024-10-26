Greenleaf Trust Has $382,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

