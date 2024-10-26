Greenleaf Trust Sells 133 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.