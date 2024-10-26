Greenleaf Trust Sells 455 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Shares of ABNB opened at $134.58 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,171 shares of company stock worth $50,208,253. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

