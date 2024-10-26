Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

