Grimes & Company Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

