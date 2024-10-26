Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

