Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.31. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 239,848 shares.
TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.
View Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.