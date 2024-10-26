Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.31. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 239,848 shares.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

