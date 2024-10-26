Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,369 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Guidewire Software worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

GWRE stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.63. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $191.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,439.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $253,368.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $35,773,872.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $35,773,872.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

