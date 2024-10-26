Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $2 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

