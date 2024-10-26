Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $214,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.72, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 366.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

