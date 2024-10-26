Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Harmonic Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
