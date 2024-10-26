Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

