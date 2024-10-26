Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.46 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.80 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

