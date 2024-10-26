Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 120.57%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

