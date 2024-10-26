Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 496 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,301,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.