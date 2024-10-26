Head-To-Head Analysis: Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) versus Its Rivals

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.61 billion $106.31 million 22.31

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 242 1001 2099 64 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -127.28% -53.48% -22.92%

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital competitors beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

