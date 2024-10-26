Head to Head Survey: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Darden Restaurants and CAVA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 1 6 16 0 2.65 CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $180.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $116.93, indicating a potential downside of 14.13%. Given Darden Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Darden Restaurants and CAVA Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $11.42 billion 1.67 $1.03 billion $8.52 18.77 CAVA Group $845.22 million 18.37 $13.28 million $0.41 332.12

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. Darden Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.11% 49.46% 9.39% CAVA Group 5.04% 7.37% 4.25%

Volatility & Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats CAVA Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

