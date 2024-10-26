Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.75 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

