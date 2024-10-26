Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:HMC opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
