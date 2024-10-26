HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $610.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 2.1 %

HUBS opened at $565.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.68 and its 200-day moving average is $551.98. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,047.71, a PEG ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.