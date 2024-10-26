Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 460

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.75) to GBX 460 ($5.97) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.79) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.37 ($6.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

