Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 460

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.75) to GBX 460 ($5.97) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.79) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Hunting Trading Up 2.0 %
Hunting Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.