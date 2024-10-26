IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

