IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 94.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $132.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

