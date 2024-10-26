IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,102 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.24 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

