IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,216 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

