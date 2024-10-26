IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

NYSE RSG opened at $199.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.32 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.27.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

