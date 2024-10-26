IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 17,301 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $179,990,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

