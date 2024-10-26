IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,077 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after buying an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after buying an additional 699,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

