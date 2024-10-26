IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,927 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

Shares of VLO opened at $132.40 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

