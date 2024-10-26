IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,691.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $778,872.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,691.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,741.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.47.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $192.57 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.18.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

