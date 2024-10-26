Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

