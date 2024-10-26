Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 126 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

