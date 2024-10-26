Insider Buying: Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Insider Purchases £9,939.75 in Stock

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Roxburgh bought 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,939.75 ($12,905.41).
Montanaro European Smaller Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON MTE opened at GBX 144 ($1.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.17. Montanaro European Smaller has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 146.50 ($1.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile
