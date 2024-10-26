Insider Buying: Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Insider Purchases £9,939.75 in Stock

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Roxburgh bought 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,939.75 ($12,905.41).

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON MTE opened at GBX 144 ($1.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.17. Montanaro European Smaller has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 146.50 ($1.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile

Featured Stories

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

