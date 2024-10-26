Insider Buying: Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Purchases £59,005.98 in Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider David Bower purchased 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £59,005.98 ($76,611.24).

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 377 ($4.89) on Friday. Robert Walters plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 377.09. The stock has a market cap of £272.80 million, a PE ratio of 4,712.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

