Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $322,448.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,345,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,602,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 67.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Procore Technologies by 394.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 766,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 353,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.