Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $255,905.13 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $290.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.40. The company has a market capitalization of $281.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $910,220,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 376.1% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,442,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after buying an additional 1,139,472 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.