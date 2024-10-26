International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 123,481 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 92,842.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $114,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $2,171,708.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,565,775.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $2,171,708.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,565,775.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $901.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $904.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

