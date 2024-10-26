International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 252,047.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,498 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $179,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $605.86 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

