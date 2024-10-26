International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $183.65 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 41,235.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937,700 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $183,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.3% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

