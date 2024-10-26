International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11,318.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,923 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $145,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $15,945,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy by 223.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

