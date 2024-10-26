International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37,788.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $180,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Accenture by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 228,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ACN opened at $360.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.81.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.21%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.97, for a total transaction of $1,757,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,430.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,075.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.97, for a total value of $1,757,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,430.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,971 shares of company stock worth $9,330,113 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.