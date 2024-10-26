International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $216.29 and last traded at $218.18. 4,330,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,192,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.75.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $618,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

