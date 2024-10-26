Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance
IROHW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iron Horse Acquisitions
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.