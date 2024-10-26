Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

IROHW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

