iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.3% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

