iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Dakota Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.85. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

