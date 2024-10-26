iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $569.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

