iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.85. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

