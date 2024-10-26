iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.