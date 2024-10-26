Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 92,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.