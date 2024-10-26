JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

